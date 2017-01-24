2017 Oscar adaylarÄ±na La La Land ÅŸoku

2017 Oscar tÃ¶renine La La Land 14 dalda Oscar'a aday gÃ¶sterildi.

26 Åžubat'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 2017 Oscar'larÄ±na aday olan isimler belli oldu. Müzikal film La La Land 14 dalda Oscar'a aday gösterildi.Oscar'Ä±n habercisi olarak bilinen AltÄ±n Küre Ödüllerinde 7 dalda da ödülleri toplayan "La La Land" adlÄ± müzikal film Oscar'Ä±n da yÄ±ldÄ±zÄ± olacaÄŸÄ±nÄ±n sinyalini verdi. 14 dalda Oscar adayÄ± olan film bir rekora imza attÄ±. Ä°ÅŸte Oscar Akademisi'nin açÄ±kladÄ±ÄŸÄ± 2017 Oscar adayÄ± oyuncular ve filmler;

EN Ä°YÄ° YABANCI FÄ°LM

Land of Mine- Danimarka

A Man Called Owe- Ä°sveç

The Salesman-Ä°ran

Tanna - Avustralya

Tnoi Erdman-Almanya

EN Ä°YÄ° YÖNETMEN

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

EN Ä°YÄ° KADIN OYUNCU

Emma Stone

sabelle Huppert

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Meryl Streep

EN Ä°YÄ° YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

EN Ä°YÄ° ERKEK OYUNCU

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washingotn, Fences

EN Ä°YÄ° YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Lucas Hedges ,Manchester by the Sea

EN Ä°YÄ° ANÄ°MASYON

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

EN Ä°YÄ° SÄ°NEMATOGRAFÄ°

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

EN Ä°YÄ° GÖRSEL EFEKT

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

EN Ä°YÄ° KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

EN Ä°YÄ° SAÇ & MAKYAJ

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

EN Ä°YÄ° FÄ°LM MÜZÄ°ÄžÄ°

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"City of Stars," La La Land

"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

