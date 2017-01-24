2017 Oscar adaylarÄ±na La La Land ÅŸoku

2017 Oscar tÃ¶renine La La Land 14 dalda Oscar'a aday gÃ¶sterildi.
26 Åžubat'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 2017 Oscar'larÄ±na aday olan isimler belli oldu. Müzikal film La La Land 14 dalda Oscar'a aday gösterildi.Oscar'Ä±n habercisi olarak bilinen AltÄ±n Küre Ödüllerinde 7 dalda da ödülleri toplayan "La La Land" adlÄ± müzikal film Oscar'Ä±n da yÄ±ldÄ±zÄ± olacaÄŸÄ±nÄ±n sinyalini verdi. 14 dalda Oscar adayÄ± olan film bir rekora imza attÄ±. Ä°ÅŸte Oscar Akademisi'nin açÄ±kladÄ±ÄŸÄ± 2017 Oscar adayÄ± oyuncular ve filmler;
EN Ä°YÄ° YABANCI FÄ°LM
Land of Mine- Danimarka
A Man Called Owe- Ä°sveç
The Salesman-Ä°ran
Tanna - Avustralya
Tnoi Erdman-Almanya
EN Ä°YÄ° YÖNETMEN
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
EN Ä°YÄ° KADIN OYUNCU
Emma Stone
sabelle Huppert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Meryl Streep
EN Ä°YÄ° YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
EN Ä°YÄ° ERKEK OYUNCU
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washingotn, Fences
EN Ä°YÄ° YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Lucas Hedges ,Manchester by the Sea
EN Ä°YÄ° ANÄ°MASYON
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
EN Ä°YÄ° SÄ°NEMATOGRAFÄ°
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
EN Ä°YÄ° GÖRSEL EFEKT
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
EN Ä°YÄ° KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
EN Ä°YÄ° SAÇ & MAKYAJ
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
EN Ä°YÄ° FÄ°LM MÜZÄ°ÄžÄ°
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land
"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
